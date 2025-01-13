Four killed as Katcha area robbers storm house in Khanpur

Police too eliminate two bandits in retaliation

KHANPUR (Dunya News) - Robbers of Katcha area attacked a house and killed four persons, including two children, on a suspicion that their family head gave information to police, who launched an operation and killed their ringleader and other accomplices, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

Police took a prompt action and exterminated two bandits after chasing them.

According to police, the incident took place in Basti Lashahri, where bandits of Undhard gang attacked the house of one Usman Chandio on the suspicion that he was police ‘informer’ and it was his information on which police launched a crackdown on them and killed their accomplices.

In the assault, four family members of Usman Chandio were killed.

The assailants fled after the assault. On information, police reached the area and launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers.

Police chased the robbers and killed two of them. After the incident, additional police force was called from the district.

