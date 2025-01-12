Woman sustains serious burns in Daska acid attack

Crime Crime Woman sustains serious burns in Daska acid attack

Policeman injured in firing

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 12 Jan 2025 06:44:17 PKT

DASKA (Dunya News) – A married woman was critically injured when a man threw an acid on her face in Fazal Pura, Sambrial here on Saturday night, Dunya News reported.

An unidentified suspect wearing a helmet entered the house of the woman identified as Shahmim and attacked her with an acid, injuring her face critically.

She was taken to DHQ Hospital, Sambrial. The suspect escaped after the attack. Police were investigating.

POLICEMAN INJURED IN FIRING

In Sargodha, a policeman was injured in the firing of two motorcyclists in Islampura area. Police at security barricades gave a signal to motorcyclists to stop, the suspects opened fire at the police and fled.

A policeman sustained serious injuries in the firing. On information, a large contingent of police rushed to the scene and started investigation after shifting the injured to hospital.

