Four dead in Karachi incidents

Man killed during robbery

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Four people lost their lives in separate incidents here on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

On Link Road, a man was killed at the hands of robbers. On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital.

In Sector - 32-A, a man was shot dead by unidentified armed men. Police were investigating to ascertain the reason for the murder.

On Super Highway, two groups traded fire, which resulted in the death of a man.

On Landhi Road, a man was shot dead by unidentified assailants. Rescue teams sent the dead body to hospital.

The deceased’s relatives took out a demonstration on Super Highway and demanded the arrest of the killers. Police were investigating.

