Four shot dead over simmering rivalry in Sargodha

Crime Crime Four shot dead over simmering rivalry in Sargodha

The victims were returning home by a car after attending a court hearing

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 13:38:13 PKT

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - Four people were shot dead in firing by rivals on a car at Aziz Bhatti Town Chowk on Thursday.

Police said those who lost their lives in the firing incident were Shafi, 33, Fazlur Rehman, 32, Zaheer Abbas, 29 and Abdul Satar, 41.

They were returning home by a car after court hearing and their rivals waylaid them and started firing.

Eleven people, mostly passerby, were injured in indiscriminate fire and were shifted to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital for treatment.

DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi and the SSP Investigation reached the spot and directed officials to arrest the suspects.