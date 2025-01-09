In-focus

Four shot dead over rivalry in Sargodha

The victims were returning home on a car after attending a court hearing

SARGODHA, Jan 09 ( APP):Four people were shot dead and five injured by rivals over an old enmity at Aziz Bhatti Town Chowk on Thursday.

Police said those who lost their lives in the firing incident included Shafi, 33, Fazalur Rehman, 32, Zaheer Abbas, 29 and Abdul Staar, 41. 

They were returning home on a car after court hearings when their rivals started firing at them.

The injured, who are mostly passerby, have been shifted to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital for treatment. 

DPO Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi and SSP Investigation reached the spot and directed officials to arrest the accused at the earliest. 

