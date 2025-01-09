Rivals' firing claims two lives in Gujrat

Punjab IG takes notice of the incident

GUJRAT (Dunya News) - Two persons – among them a woman – were killed when two groups traded fire over a trifle on Sabur Chowk here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

Police were called to the spot, who started investigation after sending the dead bodies to hospital.

According to police, initial report suggested that the double murder was the result of enmity.

A manhunt for the fleeing suspects was launched as Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the brazen firing.

He ordered Gujranwala RPO to submit a report on the incident.

Gujrat DPO said the fleeing outlaws would be arrested soon with the use of all available sources. He said the criminals would be brought to justice at the earliest.

