Lockup attack in Faisalabad: Police register case against five suspects

Three lags were killed in the assault

Updated On: Tue, 07 Jan 2025 07:07:27 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Police have registered a case against five suspects who killed three persons detained in a police lockup in Sadar Tandiawala police station, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

According to an FIR, five suspects entered the police station and attacked three suspects detained in a lockup, and killed them on the spot.

In their firing a lag was also injured, who was admitted to hospital in a critical condition. The attackers also exchanged fire with a duty constable.

The case was registered under different sections including terrorism clauses.

OPERATION AGAINST DRUG PEDDLERS

Police and rangers launched a joint combing operation in Karachi’s Mominabad area against drug peddlers. Those arrested in the operation were shifted to police stations concerned.

WOMAN DEAD, DAUGHTER INJURED IN FIRING.

In Gujranwala, a woman was dead and her daughter sustained critical injuries in a gun attack. On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the dead and injured to hospital.

THREE SUSPECTED ROBBERS NABBED

Police claimed to have arrested alleged robbers in Okara. They were held during an operation after reports that three bandits were hiding a place and planning to plunder passersby after putting a road block. Police reached the spot and arrested three dacoits. Valuables and cash recovered from them.

