Three captives killed in Faisalabad police lockup attack

Police said old enmity claimed their lives

Mon, 06 Jan 2025

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – In a brazen attack on a police lockup, six armed men killed three captives and fled, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

According to police, three persons were killed and one sustained injuries when six armed men attacked Sadar Tandiawala police station.

Police said the six attackers armed with sophisticated weapons entered the police station building using a ladder and attacked the lockup where three murder accused were detained.

They opened indiscriminate firing, killing them on the spot and fled.

The deceased were identified as Nasir, Bilal and Usman. Police said they were murdered over old enmity as the deceased were accused of killing two persons of their rivals.

