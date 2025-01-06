Bandits injure citizen, decamp with valuables in Gujranwala

Crime Crime Bandits injure citizen, decamp with valuables in Gujranwala

Investigation was underway

Follow on Published On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 07:10:34 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Robbers made off with cash, jewellery and other valuables from a house and injured a man in Aroop police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

Four suspected robbers broke into a house and plundered valuables after taking the family members hostage.

On hue and cry, area people appeared there. On seeing the crowd, the bandits in a panic opened fire, injuring a citizen.

The injured identified as Zahid was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation. A Manhunt was lunched for the fleeing bandits.