Bandits injure citizen, decamp with valuables in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Robbers made off with cash, jewellery and other valuables from a house and injured a man in Aroop police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

Four suspected robbers broke into a house and plundered valuables after taking the family members hostage.

On hue and cry, area people appeared there. On seeing the crowd, the bandits in a panic opened fire, injuring a citizen.

The injured identified as Zahid was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation. A Manhunt was lunched for the fleeing bandits.

 

