Bandits injure citizen, decamp with valuables in Gujranwala
Crime
Investigation was underway
GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Robbers made off with cash, jewellery and other valuables from a house and injured a man in Aroop police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.
Four suspected robbers broke into a house and plundered valuables after taking the family members hostage.
On hue and cry, area people appeared there. On seeing the crowd, the bandits in a panic opened fire, injuring a citizen.
The injured identified as Zahid was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation. A Manhunt was lunched for the fleeing bandits.