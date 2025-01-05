Three killed, four injured as police van hits tree in Sukkur

Police were chasing a suspected car

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – Three persons, including two policemen and a passerby, were killed and four injured as a police van rammed into a tree in pursuit of a suspected car, Dunya News reported here on Saturday night.

The policemen were identified as Ashfaq Sheikh and Masood Shahani, whereas the passerby was identified as Amir Sheikh.

On information about a suspected car, a police van started a chase to catch the car, but it hit a roadside tree.

As a result of the collision, a passerby and a policeman was killed on the spot, whereas the second policeman succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The other four injured cops were admitted to a nearby hospital. A large police contingent reached the spot and started investigation.

