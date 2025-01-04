Firing claims five lives in Peshawar

The tragic incident took place on Saturday in Tehkal

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - As many as five people were gunned down in Peshawar’s Tehkal area in exchange of firing between two groups.

The police said that five people lost their lives while one sustained injuries in result of indiscriminate firing on a car.

The rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.

According to the police, the incident appears to be the result of personal enmity.

The suspects fled from the scene after firing.

The raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects, the police said.

Earlier in the day, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and his guard were injured in firing in Bagan area of Kurram.

The incident took place soon after the first convoy carrying goods from Tal to Parachinar began journey following a peace agreement.

Three other security officials were injured and hospitalised after the ghastly incident.

The deputy commissioner was taken to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. His guard is also being administered treatment in hospital.