Couple gunned down over marriage of choice in Lahore

Woman’s brother killed them

Published On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 06:39:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A man and a woman were gunned down over contracting marriage of their choice in Kahna here on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

The couple had tied the knot two years ago, but the brother of the woman was not happy with this love marriage.

On the day of the incident, the woman’s brother along with his two accomplices barged into the house of his brother-in-law and murdered him and his wife and fled.

According to Kahna ASP, deceased Mahmood and his wife Rifat were killed for honour.

Police started investigation after sending the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy.

TWO BROTHERS SHOT DEAD

Two brothers were killed over enmity in Faisalabad. The deceased identified as Asif Shah and Amir Shah were accused of killing the brother of the attackers in Chak-73.

On information police reached the crime scene and started investigation after sending the dead bodies to hospital.

OUTLAW KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’

An outlaw was killed and a constable injured in a police encounter in Jaber police jurisdiction of Mardan.

The suspected outlaw identified as Kashif was involved in 30 cases of crimes including murder and attempted murder. He was proclaimed offender and also wanted by Punjab police.

Police claimed that the suspect was killed in the firing of his own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police.