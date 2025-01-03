Sara Sharif's killer father attacked in prison

He suffered slashes to his face, body

LONDON (Web Desk) - Urfan Sharif, who was jailed last month for the murder of his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif, has been attacked in Belmarsh Prison.

He is understood to have suffered slashes to his face and body, requiring stitches. He received local care inside prison.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said officers are probing "an allegation that a prisoner was assaulted at Belmarsh", adding that "the 43-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries".

Sharif and Sara's stepmother, Beinash Batool, were jailed for life in December for years of horrific "torture" and "despicable" abuse that culminated in the 10-year-old's murder.

The court heard that she suffered "unimaginable pain, misery and anxiety" as she was repeatedly beaten, burned, bitten and restrained at the family home in Woking, Surrey.

Sharif was handed a minimum term of 40 years and Batool was given 33 years.

Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, who was found guilty of causing or allowing her death, was jailed for 16 years.