Woman murdered after being gang-raped in Khanewal

Crime Crime Woman murdered after being gang-raped in Khanewal

Three suspects have been arrested

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 02 Jan 2025 06:38:10 PKT

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) - A woman was murdered after being subjected to a gang rape by three suspects here on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

The woman identified as Muniza Bibi had been missing for a week. Her relatives had lodged a complaint about her missing with the police concerned.

Police started her search and investigated a suspect who was stated to be her alleged lover.

During the investigation, the suspect identified as Ali revealed to police that he murdered her along with his two accomplices after gang-raping her and buried her body in the compound of his house.

He told the police that the woman wanted to marry him, and was hurdle in his marriage with another woman.

Police arrested him along with his two accomplices and sent the dead body to hospital for autopsy.

