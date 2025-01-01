24 injured in Karachi New Year night firing

Eight suspects arrested

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Twenty-four persons were injured in celebratory firing at New Year night in different areas of the city, whereas police claimed to have arrested eight suspects in connection with violating the Section 144, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

Those injured in the firing were rushed to different hospitals. The injured included two women.

The firing incidents were reported in Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Soldier Bazar, Bahadurabad, Clifton, Shahr Quaid, Kharadar, Jamshed Quarter, Old City Area, Nagan Chowrangi, Qalandria Chowk and Shadman Town.

Taking prompt action, police arrested eight persons for firing and seized weapons from them.

15 ARRESTED IN LAHORE

In Lahore, police claimed to have arrested 15 suspects for firing and doing wheeli at New Year night.

The suspects were arrested from Shahdbagh, Cantt, Shahdra and Hangerwal. Cases were registered against them. Police said no one could be allowed to take law into their hands. According to police, those arrested would be given severe punishment.