Section 144 to be imposed in Karachi from Dec 31 to Jan 1

Crime Crime Section 144 to be imposed in Karachi from Dec 31 to Jan 1

A notification has been issued

Follow on Published On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 05:40:00 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday night issued a notification for imposing Section 144 in Karachi from December 31 to January 1.

The Section 144 will be imposed in connection with New Year celebrations, during which celebratory firing and fireworks will be banned.

The notification warned a severe action against those who are found violating the Section 144. Police have been issued directions to ensure strict implementation of the section.

MAN SHOT DEAD

In Naushahro Feroze, a man was shot dead over a domestic issue, Dunya News reported. According to police, the man was gunned down over a marriage issue, exact situation will reveal after a thorough investigation.

The dead body was shifted to hospital for autopsy. Police launched a man hunt for the arrest of the fleeing assailants.

POLICEMAN FOUND DEAD

A policeman was found dead mysteriously in a house in Korangi Awami. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital.