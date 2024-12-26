Funeral prayers for martyred cops offered in Shikarpur

Citizens, security officials attended the funeral

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – Funeral prayers for two martyred policemen were offered at District Headquarters here on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

The martyred policemen identified as Altaf and Abdul Qadir laid their lives in the firing of robbers in Ghari Taghon.

The funeral was attended by Larkana DIG, Shikarpur SSP, Kashmore SSP, Rangers Wing Commander, police, Rangers officers, security personnel and citizens.

After the funeral, the bodies of the martyred policemen were sent to their hometowns for burial.

Police high-ups took notice of the incident and formed teams for the arrest of the fleeing bandits.

Security and police patrol were enhanced in the area and a search operation was launched to ensure peace in the locality.

