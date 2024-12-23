Two bandits injured, arrested in Jaranwala 'encounter'

Weapons, plundered valuables were seized

JARANWALA (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have arrested two robbers after an exchange of fire with them in Jaranwala City police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Sunday night.

The suspected bandits were identified as Ali Haider and Faizan. According to police, the suspects were complicit in dozens of case of heinous crimes.

Giving detail of the encounter, police said the alleged robbers were plundering valuables from passers-by after erecting barriers on a road.

On information, police rushed to the crime scene. To see the law enforcers, the outlaws started firing, which was effectively returned.

As a result of the skirmish, two robbers were injured by the firing of their own accomplices, and arrested, whereas their three accomplices escaped, taking advantage of darkness.

Police launched a manhunt for tracking down the fleeing robbers. Further investigation was under way. Weapons and plundered valuables were seized from the arrested bandits.

