Three suspected human traffickers arrested in Gujranwala FIA raids

Thirty persons who went to Greek illegally belong to Gujranwala Circle

Published On: Thu, 19 Dec 2024 05:23:27 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - In the wake of drowning of six Pakistanis in a boat capsizing off Greek coast three days ago, Gujranwala FIA arrested three suspected human traffickers after cases were registered against them on the complaints of the bereaved families.

According to Gujranwala FIA deputy director, 30 persons, who went to Greek illegally, belonged to Gujranwala Circle.

He said cases have been registered on the complaints of their families, adding three suspected human smugglers have so far been arrested, one of them was identified as Hassan of Phalia.

According to him, raids are being conducted to track down those nominated in FIRs.

TWO RESCUED IN KATCHA OPERATION

Police rescued two tyre traders of Okara honey-trapped by robbers of Rajanpur Katcha area.

Police carried out an intelligence-based operation to rescue the abductees. They were identified as Mubashir and Ahsan Ali.

They told police that they were kidnapped on the pretext of giving them vehicles on reduced prices.

ROBBER KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’

An alleged robber was killed in an encounter with police in Rastam police jurisdiction of Shikarpur.

On a tip-off, police launched an operation to arrest robbers busy plundering valuables from the citizens.

To see police, the outlaws opened fire, which was effectively returned. As a result of the skirmish, a robber was and two were injured.

Their accomplices managed to flee with the dead body and the injured. Police have started a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing robbers.