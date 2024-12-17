Woman sustains burns in Pakpattan acid attack

Two suspects arrested in connection with the assault

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – A woman on Monday night sustained burns when her neighbours attacked her with an acid, Dunya News reported.

The incident occurred in a village of Pakpattan. According to police, the woman was admitted to hospital in a critical condition. Her face was badly affected in the acid attack.

Pakpattan DPO Tariq Waliyat inquired after the health of the woman in hospital and assured her relatives that assailants would be brought to justice.

According to the DPO, police have arrested two suspects in the case and started investigation.

According to preliminary investigation, an altercation took place between the suspects and the woman, which led the suspects to throw acid on woman.