Three abducted for ransom rescued in Katcha operation

Operation was launched on secret information

Mon, 16 Dec 2024 05:30:53 PKT

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) - Police claimed to have rescued three persons abducted by Katcha area robbers, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

The rescued abductees were identified as Musa, Sarwer and Akram. Police conducted an intelligence-based operation in Katcha area of the city and managed to rescue the abductees when their kidnappers were shifting them to other location.

To see the police, the robbers escaped, leaving the three persons in the area. Law enforcers took them in their custody and started a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing bandits.

TWO YOUNGSTERS SHOT DEAD

Two youngsters were gunned down in as many incidents in Shikarpur and Chaman.

In Haji Latif area of Shikarpur, unidentified assailants shot dead a 20-year-old youth. He was returning home when he was targeted. On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after sending the dead body to mortuary.

On Rehman Kekwol Road of Chaman, a man was killed in a gun attack. He was identified as Alluddin. Law enforcers were investigating.

