Youngster killed during robbery in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A youngster lost his life at the hands of street criminals in Gulistan Johar here on Saturday night, Dunya News reported.

Fahad Hussain was of Shah Faisal Colony was returning home when two robbers intercepted him at gunpoint and demanded cash and mobile phone.

When Fahad resisted, the robbers shot him dead. Police were called to the crime scene, who started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital.

The deceased’s family has appealed to the police high-ups to provide them with justice.

In Lahore Mozang area, a man mysteriously fell to his death from the roof of a hotel.

According to police reports, deceased Aun Haider standing on the fifth floor of the hotel. Preliminary investigations suggest that he was leaning against a window when his foot slipped, leading to his fatal fall.

The body was transported to the morgue via an Edhi ambulance for a postmortem examination.

