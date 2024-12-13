SHO killed as drug peddlers open fire at police in Mingora

Malakand RPO says policemen were deployed at security barriers when targeted

Published On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 05:23:24 PKT

SWAT (Dunya News) – An SHO was killed and a policeman injured when two unidentified outlaws opened fire at a police party deployed on a security barrier in Mingora police jurisdiction here on Thursday night.

In retaliatory fire by police, an assailant was also taken out whereas his accomplice managed to escape. A search operation was launched to hunt down the fleeing criminal.

According to Malakand RPO Irfanullah Khan, Mingora SHO Rahim Khan was dead in the firing of drug peddlers.

The RPO said the SHO had information that the suspected drug peddlers wanted to smuggle drugs, and to thwart their attempt, police set up barriers to stop them.

On seeing police deployed at barricades, the suspects opened fire on them. As a result of their firing, an SHO was killed, and a policeman injured.

In an exchange of fire, an outlaw was injured and later killed in hospital, the RPO said.

