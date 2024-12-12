Two persons abducted for ransom found murdered

Suspected kidnappers arrested

MURIDKE (Dunya News) - Two persons abducted for ransom were found murdered in Muridke, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

Police arrested two suspects in connection with the abduction-cum-murders, who were stated to be the friends of the deceased.

The suspects kidnapped the victims and demanded ransom from their parents. On failure, the suspects killed the kidnapees and threw their dead bodies in fields.

On information, police recovered the bodies and with the help of modern technology arrested the suspects, who brothers. Further investigation was underway.

BOY, WHO WAS KIDNAPPED, FOUND DEAD

In another incident in Kasur, a 13-year-old boy was found murdered. He was kidnapped six days ago for ransom. His abductors had demanded Rs100,000 from his mother for his release.

On not receiving the ransom, the abductors killed him. Police suspected that the boy was sexually abused before being killed. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the arrested of the criminals.

TWO ROBBERS ARRESTED AFTER ‘ENCOUNTER’

In Karachi Korangi area, police claimed to have arrested two alleged robbers after an ‘encounter’ with them. The suspected robbers were identified as Nabil and Imran. Police claimed that the robbers were involved in dozens of crimes. Weapons and stolen valuables were seized from them.