Man arrested for harassing woman

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Lytton Road police on Monday arrested a man for harassing a woman at gunpoint and forcing her to marry him.

The suspect, identified as Umair, was apprehended following a response to a call made by the victim to emergency services.

Acting on a call to 15, police arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect.

Police registered a case against a man for embezzling Rs3.5 million by using the name of Punjab's Information Minister.

Qila Gujjar Singh police registered a case against suspect Burhan Asif on the complaint of the Minister’s Personal Staff Officer (PSO) Zakaullah.

The police registered the FIR under sections 408, 504, and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR states that Burhan Asif exploited the name of the provincial minister to illegally obtain funds.

The accused allegedly defrauded Nadeem Akbar, a property owner, of Rs3.5 million.

He is also accused of collecting Rs1.4 million by using the name of Information Minister.