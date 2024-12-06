PU student shot dead 'mysteriously' as varsity denies on campus shooting

University admin urges students to exercise restraint, avoid taking laws into their own hands

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A Punjab University student was shot dead mysteriously as the university administration denied any shooting incident on the premises of the varsity, urging the students to exercise restraint and avoid taking laws into their own hands.

The PU administration claims that the shooting incident did not occur on the university premises, but Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) alleged that it happened on campus.

The student, Rana Ammar Akhtar, a 22-year-old Gender Studies student from Kasur, was fatally injured in the shooting and was rushed to Shaikh Zayed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He suffered three gunshot wounds in his chest, stomach, and leg.

PU students staged a sit-in outside the campus, causing severe traffic disruptions on Canal Road, Barkat Market, and nearby areas.

At a press conference, Punjab University officials stated that their investigation found no evidence of a shooting incident on campus.

They explained that security staff had reviewed CCTV footage from all locations and found no signs of gunfire, bullet shells, blood, or eyewitness accounts to support the claim.

The family of the student stated that he had no affiliation with any student organisation.