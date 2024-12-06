Four abductees rescued in Kashmore Katcha area operation

Action conducted on secret information

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) - Police claimed to have rescued four persons abducted by the robbers of Katcha area bordering Kashmore, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

According to police, the individuals were abducted for ransom from Bongh area a few days ago. The law enforcers conducted a targeted operation and rescued the abductees when the robbers were shifting them to another place.

Police carried out the operation on a tip-off. The bandits fled. A search operation was launched to arrest the fleeing outlaws.

BROTHER OF UZAR BALOCH ARRESTED

Zubair Baloch, brother of Uzar Baloch, was arrested with a hand grenade and other weapons. According to police, the accused was tracked down during a combined operation conducted by the police and rangers.

The accused was released from a jail a few days ago. He was running a racket of extortionists. A case was registered against him.

TWO ROBBERS NABBED

In Bahadurabad area of Karachi, police arrested two suspected robbers after an encounter. Police were informed about the presence of two bandits in an area. Police conducted a raid to nab them.

When police reached the area, the bandits restored to firing, which was retaliated. During the shootouts, the bandits surrendered to police.