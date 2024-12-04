Man kills cousin, cuts off his thumb to withdraw Rs1m via ATM

Crime Crime Man kills cousin, cuts off his thumb to withdraw Rs1m via ATM

Young man killed by cousin, his thumb also cut off to withdraw money from ATM

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 20:07:34 PKT

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) - A blind murder was traced in Sheikhupura within a few hours with the help of modern technology and human intelligence, and the accused were arrested instantly.

DPO Bilal Zafar Sheikh said that the Housing Colony police found the body of a young man in a sack while searching a suspicious car.

He said that the young man was killed by fire and one of his thumbs was also cut off from his body.

The real cousin killed his brother, the only son of his parents, with his friends out of greed for money, police official said.

The accused invited the deceased Yasin from Faisalabad and killed him.

The accused also cut off the deceased’s thumb and withdrew Rs1 million through an ATM.

According to the police spokesperson, the body of the deceased was thrown into the canal.