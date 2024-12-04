Robber eliminated in 'exchange of fire' with police in Lahore

The suspect was involved in 150 cases of heinous crimes

Wed, 04 Dec 2024 06:45:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A suspected bandit was killed in police ‘encounter’ in Kahna, Dunya News reported here on Monday night.

According to police, the suspect indentified as Imran alias Mani was involved in 150 incidents of robberies and other crimes.

He was taken to an area for recovery when his accomplices hiding a roadside attacked the police van. As a result of the firing, the under custody suspect was killed.

His accomplices after the skirmish escaped under the cover of darkness. Police were conducting raids to track down the fleeing robbers.

MAN RESCUED FROM CUSTODY OF KATCHA AREA ROBBERS

Shikarpur police and Rangers conducted an intelligence-based joint operation against outlaws of Katcha area. During the operation, the law enforcers recovered a man abducted from Nawab Shah for ransom.

The abductee was kidnapped four months ago. The rescued man was identified as Abdul Waqar. According to SSP, an operation against the hardcore robbers continued with full might, with use of heavy machines and armored vehicles.

He warned the citizens that the robbers honey-trap their victims on different pretexts.

