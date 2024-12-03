Relatives protest as suspect dies in police custody

Police accused of torture

Published On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – A suspect died in police custody as his family members and relatives accused police of torturing him to death, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

The suspect identified as Chand was detained in attempted murder case. He died mysteriously in police custody.

But his relatives and brother said that police tortured him to death. They held a protest against the death of the suspect and blocked a road after putting dead body on the road and demanded action against those responsible for the death of the suspect.

With the block of the road, traffic was disrupted and long lines of vehicles could be seen. The protesters refused to end the demonstration unless those responsible for the death were arrested. Police were investigating.

TWO ROBBERS ARRESTED AFTER ‘ENCOUNTER’

In Karachi Site Area, two robbers were arrested after they sustained injuries in an ‘encounter’ with police. They were identified as Subhan and Haroon.

Police claimed the arrested robbers were history-sheeters and involved in many heinous crimes. Pistols and stolen valuables were seized.