Bandits kill trader during robbery in Karachi

Published On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 06:59:48 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Robbers killed a shopkeeper during burglary in his tyre shop on Jamshaid Road here on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

Armed bandits entered the shop of trader Ahsan Arif, 26, and attempted to snatch his cellphone and cash. During this attempt, the robbers opened fire, killing the shopkeeper on the spot, and fled.

Police were called to the crime scene, who shifted the dead body to hospital before launching an investigation.

TWO ROBBERS KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’

In Lahore Khana area, two suspected bandits were killed whereas their six accomplices escaped during an ‘encounter’ with police. On information that eight robbers were present in a house, police reached there to arrest them. On seeing police approaching them, the suspected outlaws started firing. Police retaliated to their firing. As a result of the skirmish, two alleged robbers were killed. Police claimed that the robbers were involved in dozens of heinous crimes.

FIVE-YEAR-OLD BOY MURDERED BY UNCLE

In Arifwala Sadar police jurisdiction, a youngster murdered a five-year-old boy. During investigation, it was revealed that the killer was the uncle of the minor, and he murdered him out of enmity. Police were investigating.

ROBBER INJURED, ARRESTED

In Karachi Jinnah Colony, a suspected robber was arrested after he was injured in a police ‘encounter’. The suspect identified as Noor Wali and his accomplices were planning to break into a house when police reached there.

On seeing the police, robbers opened fire, which was returned effectively. As a result of the firing, a robber was injured and arrested whereas his accomplices escaped.