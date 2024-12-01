Robber, who claimed life during robbery, killed in 'encounter'

Crime Crime Robber, who claimed life during robbery, killed in 'encounter'

Pistol, stolen bike were seized

Follow on Published On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 03:28:23 PKT

VEHARI (Dunya News) – A suspected robber, who killed a youngster during a robbery, was eliminated in Ladon police encounter here on Saturday night, Dunya News reported.

Suspect Mursaleen fled police custody a day ago. Police were running after him. On the day of the incident, police got information about his presence in an area.

When the law enforcers reached there, the suspected outlaw opened fire at police party. During an exchange of fire, the outlaw was killed. Police seized a stolen bike and a pistol from the dead robber. Further investigation was under way.

DRUG PEDDLER HELD IN BAHAWALNAGAR

In Bahawalnagar, police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with huge quantity of chars. Suspect Nazam Hussain was involved in selling drugs. On a tip-off, police raided an area and arrested the suspect.

NEWBORN HANDED OVER TO PARENTS

A newborn baby girl, who was kidnapped on November 19 from Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital, Larkana, was recovered from Baldia Karachi, and handed over to her parents.

According to SSP Mir Rohal Khosa, a video of the abduction of the baby girl went viral on social media. Police with the help of CCTV footage got clue about the girl and arrested a woman staffer of the hospital, who admitted to kidnapping the newborn.