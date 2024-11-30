Man commits suicide after poisoning three kids, wife in Tharparkar

Crime Crime Man commits suicide after poisoning three kids, wife in Tharparkar

The tragic incident took place in Koya village of Tharparkar

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 18:24:19 PKT

THARPARKAR (Dunya News) - A man allegedly committed suicide after killing his three children and wife in Tharparkar district of Sindh on Saturday.

The tragic incident took place in Koya village of Tharparkar.

The deceased included two sons, a daughter and the wife of the suspect.

The suspect gave poison to his family members in the meal.

Also Read: Man commits suicide after killing three children, wife

The police said that the suspect Shankar Thakur poisoned his family to death.

The dead bodies were shifted to the THQ hospital of Nangarparkar.

The investigations are being carried out by the police.