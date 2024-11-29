Two suspected militants killed in Peshawar police 'encounter'

The suspects were involved in attacks on police

Published On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 07:34:36 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Two suspected militants were eliminated in an exchange of fire with police here on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to police, two outlaws riding a bike opened fire on a police patrol. In retaliation to their fire, police also opened fire in a befitting manner.

As a result of the skirmish, the motorcyclists sustained injuries and died before being shifted to hospital. On investigation, it was revealed that the suspected outlaws were history-sheeters and involved in attacks on policemen in different areas of the city.

On information, police high-ups reached the crime scene and ordered intensifying security in the area. In the shootout, police vehicle was damaged, but policemen in it remained unhurt.

The dead bodies of the suspects were shifted to hospital for autopsy and their identification.

