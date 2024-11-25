Police post attack leaves one dead in Pano Aqil

Published On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 06:21:18 PKT

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – A policeman was martyred and another injured in an attack on a police post in Katcha Sadojaki of Pano Aqil, Dunya News reported here on Sunday night.

The injured cop was sent to hospital in a critical condition. According to police, Katcha area robbers attacked the police post, and escaped.

On information, a police team reached the crime scene and started investigation, besides launching a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing outlaws.

ROBBER KILLED IN POLICE ‘ENCOUNTER’

In Korangi Industrial area of Karachi, a suspected robber was killed and his accomplice injured in an exchange of fire with police. Police said the outlaws were involved in dozens of criminal cases.

According to police, the robbers were plundering people from valuables when police reached there they opened fire on police party.

In the shootout, a robber was killed and his accomplice injured, who was identified as Imam Baksh. Two pistols and plundered valuables were seized from them.

MAN MURDERED BY FRIENDS

In Lahore, a man, who was abducted by his friends for ransom two days ago, was found dead in Gulberg. His friend was kidnapped for ransom, and despite his family paid the ransom, his abductors killed him. On information, police started investigation and search for the culprits.