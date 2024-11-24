Four suspected robbers killed in Karachi police 'encounter'

They were involved in killing of two citizens during robbery

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Four suspected robbers were killed in a police encounter near Ganda Nalah, Clifton here on Saturday night.

Police claimed the suspected outlaws were involved in the killing of a citizen during a robbery. The robbers snatched Rs500,000 in cash from one Saeed and killed him on resistance, police claimed.

They were involved in murdering a security guard in a Defence area two weeks ago.

Motorcycle, arms and plundered valuables were seized from the dead robbers. The bodies were sent to hospital for autopsy.

Police got information that some robbers were planning to plunder passers-by by barricading a road. When police reached there, the outlaws opened fire.

Police retaliated to their firing, which caused the instant death of the suspects. Further investigation was under way.