Seven terrorists of outlawed BLA arrested with weapons in Karachi

Crime Crime Seven terrorists of outlawed BLA arrested with weapons in Karachi

The accused had already a criminal record and were wanted in various FIRs against them.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 14:25:50 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Police and Rangers have arrested seven members of outlawed terrorist outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) from Karachi’s Old Golimar.

The arrested accused included Sabir, Waleed, Muhammad Adnan, Faisal Muhammad Faheem, Sameer and Ihsan Pathan.

Around eight 9mm-pistol, 550 various types of ammunition, 16 mobile phones, 1280g Crystal Meth(ICE), 4 Wi-Fi- devices, one motorcycle and cash had been recovered from the terrorists.

During the investigation, terrorists confessed that they were involved in financial assistance of BLA along with target killing, drug sale, robberies and street crimes.

The accused had already a criminal record and were wanted in various FIRs against them.

Accused belonged to Kashif Dadda, Kamal, Naeem Dadda and Kashif Sindhi groups.

