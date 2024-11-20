Bandit, who murdered PA official during robbery, killed in police 'encounter'

Police claim the suspect was involved in dozens of heinous crimes

Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 06:54:57 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - An alleged bandit, who had killed Punjab Assembly Assistant during robbery, was killed in police ‘encounter’ in Wazirabad Sadar police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday night.

Police claimed that the suspect identified as Jamshaid was killed in the firing of his own accomplices in their attempt to get him freed from police custody.

He was taken in a police van for recovery when his accomplices hiding roadside opened fire at the police party. In retaliation, police successfully engaged them. When the shootout between the robbers and the police ended, law enforcers searched the area to find a robber dead, who was later identified as Jamshaid.

According to SSP Rizwan Tariq, the suspected robber was involved in dozens of heinous crimes, besides the murder of the Punjab Assembly during robbery. They launched a manhunt for the arrest of the other robbers who fled after the encounter.

