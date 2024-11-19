Robber killed in 'shootout' with police in Okara

Updated On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 06:27:20 PKT

OKARA (Dunya News) - An alleged robber was killed and his two accomplices escaped during an ‘encounter’ with police in Haveli Lakkah police precincts here on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

Police were informed that three alleged robbers were busy plundering valuables from passers-by in an area.

Receiving information, law enforcers reached the crime scene. To see the police party, the outlaws opened fire, which was returned in a befitting manner by police.

As a result of an exchange of fire, a robber was killed whereas his two accomplices fled under the cover darkness.

Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing robbers.

Police claimed the dead robber was wanted in many cases of heinous crimes.

TWO MURDERED IN KARACHI INCIDENTS

In Karachi, two persons were murdered in as many incidents. In the first incident in Korangi –III, a youngster was shot dead by his friend over a minor dispute.

Deceased identified as Sufyan was sitting in the house his friend accused Shahzaib along with four other friends when a dispute over an issue appeared, which led Shahzaib to gun down his friend Sufyan.

Police were called to crime scene, who started investigation to ascertain the cause of the murder.

In another incident, a security guard punched a rickshaw driver to death over a dispute of parking a rickshaw in front of a marriage hall.

Accused Walid scuffled with rickshaw driver Mehboob. During the fistfight, rickshaw driver lost his life after receiving a fatal punch to his chest from the security guard. Police arrested the killer and started investigation.