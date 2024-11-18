Daska woman's murder: mother-in-law admits killing her in hatred, jealousy

Police claim to have made three more arrests in connection with the murder

Published On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 06:36:07 PKT

DASKA (Dunya News) – The main suspect, who murdered her daughter-in-law in cold blood, has confessed to her crime, admitting she took her life out of abhorrence and jealously.

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three more suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of a woman identified Zahra murder, Dunya News reported.

Zahra was hacked to death by her mother-in-law in Motra police jurisdiction a few days ago. She was the mother of a child. Her husband was living in Saudi Arabia.

Police claimed to have three more arrests in the case. Main accused Sughran Bibi, mother-in-law of the victim, was already in police custody.

Now police have arrested her daughter Saba, and his son, besides another suspect identified as Naveed, who police said played main role in murdering the pregnant woman.

According to police, during preliminary investigation main accused Sughran Bibi confessed to dismembering the body of her mother-in-law after killing her.

She told the investigators that she killed her daughter-in-law out of jealously and hate. She said whatever allegations of bad character she levelled against her daughter-in-law were baseless.

