Two suspected robbers arrested in Karachi 'encounters'

Rangers, police launch combing operation in several areas

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 13:37:46 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police claimed to have arrested two suspected robbers in as many police encounters here on Saturday night.

In Sarjani own, three suspected robbers opened indiscriminate fire on police. Law enforcers retaliated to their firing. As a result, a robber was injured and later arrested whereas his two accomplices escaped.

The injured robber was identified as Hashim Hussain. In Faquir Colony, a suspected robber was injured in police encounter whereas his accomplice escaped.

The injure outlaw was a history-sheeter and involved in many cases of robbery and snatching. Police were investigating.

COMBING OPERATION

Rangers and Police jointly conducted an operation against drug paddlers in different areas of Karachi. Exit and entry points of the city were closed during the operation.

Houses were searched and biometric of people were carried out to apprehend the suspects. Checking of foreigners was also conducted in Orangi Town and Faquir Colony in the combing operation.