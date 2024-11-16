Shocking revelations about Daska woman's murder by in-laws surface

Crime Crime Shocking revelations about Daska woman's murder by in-laws surface

Zara was killed and her body dismembered

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 15:53:31 PKT

DASKA (Dunya News) - Horrifying revelations have come to fore in the gruesome incident in which a 30-year-old woman was killed by her in-laws in Sialkot's Daska tehsil a couple of days ago.

Police have arrested the prime suspect (woman's mother-in-law), sister-in-law and an accomplice named Naveed.

According to details, Zara Bibi got married to her cousin Qadeer Ahmed some four years ago.

Qadeer was living in Saudi Arabia for employment and Zara Bibi also spent some time with him abroad.

Shabbir Ahmed, a resident of Gujranwala, launched an FIR against the in-laws of her daughter Zara Bibi when he had no contact with her for two days.

Shabbir alleged that Zara’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law used to torture his daughter.

The police got the information during investigation that a body was found in a sewage drain.

The body was later identified as that of Zara who was brutally killed and her body was chopped off by the killers.

Also Read: Man, two sons gunned down in act of revenge

The parts of the body were sealed in two sacks and thrown into the drain.

The police have arrested the woman, her daughter and grandson besides Naveed.

Later, the suspect confessed to killing her daughter-in-law for allegedly practicing 'witchcraft'.

The suspect said her daughter-in-law was responsible for several deaths in the family due to the 'witchcraft' she practiced.

Meanwhile, the Sialkot DPO said the prime suspect called her cousin Naveed from Lahore for assistance in the brutal murder.

“The accused first put the pillow over her face to suffocate her during the sleep and then chopped off her body,” the police officer said.

The woman and her cousin Naveed were also seen buying knives from market in the CCTV footage.