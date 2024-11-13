Punjab Police's four cops dismissed over corruption, misuse of power

Police officers took bribe of Rs85,000 from two residents of Charsadda

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Punjab Police has dismissed four officers abusing their power for taking bribes of Rs85,000 from citizens.

Punjab SSP operations on the directions of DIG operations issued the sacking orders of officials on evidence of crime.

DIG operations spokesperson stated that officials were dismissed from office being proven guilty in the inquiry report.

The dismissed included, Head Constable Muhammad Nawaz, Constables Imtiaz Ahmed, Humair-ul-Hassan, and Nauman Sajid.

These police officers apprehended residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Charsadda, Mustafa and Idrees returning from shopping from the bus stand and took them to unknown locations on the pretext of checking.

According to the inquiry report, dismissed officials took a bribe of Rs85,000 from Mustafa and Idrees and confessed to the crime during the investigation.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran stated that there was no concession for those involved in violation of law and harassment of people.

Lahore Police is strictly following all principles of self-accountability. There’s a zero-tolerance policy for any officer and personnel misusing the power and corruption.

