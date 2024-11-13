Robber killed in Lahore police 'encounter'

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A suspected robber was killed in the firing of his own accomplices during an ‘encounter’ with police here on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to Organised Crime Unit (OCU), the suspect identified as Azam Khan was being taken for the recovery of a murder weapon when his accomplices attacked the police party to get the accused released from police custody.

Police retaliated to their firing and during the exchange of fire suspect Azam Khan was killed in the firing of his own accomplices.

Police said the dead outlaw was involved in dozens of heinous crimes of murder and robbery and was a hired assassin. Raids were being conducted for the arrest of the fleeing culprits.

FOUR POLICEMEN SUSPENDED

Meanwhile, Punjab DIG Operations Faisal Kamran suspended four policemen for abducting two citizens and taking Rs85,000 bribe for their release.

The suspended policemen were identified Head Constable Muhammad Nawaz, Constable Imtiaz, Hamirul Hassan and Noman.

They allegedly took money from two traders Mustafa and Idris of KP to release the. They were suspended after an inquiry report found them guilty of their crime. Further investigation continues.