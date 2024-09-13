Karsaz accident accused Natasha's bail plea rejected in drugs case

Additional district and session judge Shahid Ali Memon announced the reserved verdict

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi’s additional district and session court has rejected the bail petition of Karsaz accident accused Natasha Danish in drugs case.

It is pertinent to note that Karachi’s local court accepted the bail plea of Natasha against Rs. 100,000 surety bonds.

The verdict on bail plea was reserved in a case registered under the Drugs Act.

Session court judge announced the reserved verdict today, rejecting accused Natasha's bail plea.

Additional district and session judge Shahid Ali Memon announced the reserved verdict on the application.

According to police, a case was registered against accused Natasha on the use of crystal meth making the government a party in the case.

Two cases had been registered against the accused by police.

In an out-of-court settlement, matters between Karsaz accident accused Natasha Danish and members of the bereaved family of father-daughter duo who were killed by her during rash driving resolved on September 6.

According to sources, Natasha’s family paid Rs50.5 million as diyat (blood money) to the grieved family. In addition, deceased's relative will be given a job in a company run by Natasha’s family. The amount was transferred through pay order, said sources.

The incident took place when a car driven by a woman rammed into two vehicles and a bike, killing two and injuring five others.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred owing to reckless driving by the woman. They said the car first hit a bike and then rammed into two vehicles.