Three robbers killed in Kasur police 'encounter'

Two bikes, weapons seized. They had killed two citizens during robbery

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 05:32:14 PKT

KASUR (Dunya News) – Three suspected robbers were killed in shootouts with police in Kot Radha Kishan police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

Police got information on 15 from one Salamat that three robbers riding two bikes had snatched his motorcycle.

On information, police sealed main roads of the city to arrest them. When near Cinema Morr, police tried to stop three suspects on two bikes, they opened fire on police.

Police in their defence, retaliated. As a result of an exchange of fire, three suspects were injured and later succumbed to their injuries.

They were identified as Muratab, Samir and Abbas. They were involved in killing two persons during robbery in two incidents.

They had murdered cloth merchant Sheikh Tanveer and Muhammad Furkan. They were history-sheeters and involved in dozens of incidents of burglary and robbery. Two bikes and weapons were seized from them.

