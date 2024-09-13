Two terrorists eliminated in CTD operation in DG Khan

Explosives, two rifles, bullets, and a hand grenade were seized

DERA GHAZI KHAN (Dunya News) – Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday night claimed to have eliminated two terrorists in an exchange of fire between the CTD police and the militants on Dera Ghazi Khan Quetta Road, Dunya News reported.

According to a spokesman for CTD, explosives, two rifles, bullets, and a hand grenade were seized from the hideouts of the militants, who had completed a plan to target important installations and conduct terror activities in a large scale.

The process of identifying them was under way. They were killed in the firing of their two accomplices who managed to escape taking advantage of darkness.

Further investigation continued. A search operation was launched for the arrest of the fleeing terrorists.

