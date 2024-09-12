Man arrested for making TikTok in police uniform

(Web Desk) - In an incident near APWA College in Karachi, a man was arrested for impersonating a policeman.

The individual in question, known as Atif alias Vicky Babu, had garnered attention on social media for his viral videos.

The arrest transpired during a routine patrol conducted by the Al-Falah police.

During the patrol, Atif was intercepted while recording TikTok videos in his police attire.

Upon his arrest, he was discovered in possession of a police uniform, weapons, a police jacket and a forged ID card.

The police also discovered a motorcycle affixed with a police registration plate.

It is alleged that Atif posed as a policeman to rob civilians and extort money from shopkeepers.

Furthermore, the weapons seized from him were deemed illegal, adding another layer of severity to the situation.

Authorities have taken swift action by registering two cases against the accused and initiating a thorough investigation into the matter.