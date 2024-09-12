Punjab IG issues social media policy for policemen

No sharing of personal, religious and political thoughts

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has issued a policy pertaining to the use of social media by law-enforcers with emphasis on them to focus on controlling crimes, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

According to the policy, without the permission of DPO or unit head concerned no policeman in uniform could use social media.

Police personnel in uniform would neither be involved in social media activities nor share personal, religious and political thoughts and opinions on social media.

According to the social media policy issued by the Punjab IG, an official channel related to police activities will only be run with the permission of DPO and unit head concerned.

According to the media policy, private persons will not be allowed to use police vehicles and offices for any social media activity.

RPOs and unit heads will be personally responsible for the implementation of the social media policy.

On the orders of the IG, AIG Operations issued instructions regarding the social media policy.

