JUI-F leader killed, friend injured in Noshki gun attack

Their car was sprayed with bullets

NOSHKI (Dunya News) - A leader of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam –Fazl (JUI-F) was gunned down and his friend injured in a gun attack on RCD Road, near Noshki Degree College, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

JUI-F district leader Mir Zahoor Ahmad and his colleague were going by a car, when they reached near Noshki Degree College on main RCD Road, their car was sprayed with bullets by unidentified assailants.

As a result of the firing, Zahoor Ahmad received bullets in chest, stomach and head, leading to his instant death. His colleague was badly injured and admitted to hospital.

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation. The party leaders condemned the murder and demanded early arrest of the outlaws.

THREE COPS BOOKED IN MURDER CASE

In Fortabbas, three police personnel – a sub-inspector among them – were booked for allegedly murdering a citizen and throwing his dead body in fields.

Sub-inspector (SI) and his two subordinates had arrested one Muhammad Sarfaraz and allegedly tortured him to death during investigation and threw his dead body in fields.

The victim’s family, relatives and a large number of people held a protest against the policemen for killing the man. Fortabbas DPO Naseebullah Khan reached Marot whereas the policemen were on the run.

A man was shot dead in Dilshad Karaz of Quetta. The man could not be identified. His dead body was shifted to hospital. Police were investigating.

KATCHA AREA ROBBERS ABDUCT DOCTOR

Robbers of Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan are on the rampage as they robbed several passers-by of their cash and valuables and kidnapped a doctor.

In Phong police jurisdiction, robbers barricaded a road and plundered many passers-by and took way a doctor to Katcha area.

On information, police reached the crime scene and launched a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing robbers and were making efforts for the recovery of the doctor.